Kyrgyzstan increases budget funding for youth policy

Funding for youth development in Kyrgyzstan has increased, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Youth Policy Marat Tagaev said at a meeting of the Committee on Science, Education, Innovative Development and Information Technologies, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs of Parliament.

According to him, the youth policy budget previously amounted to 4 million soms and has now risen to 50 million soms.

In addition, the ministry finances youth initiatives through the state social order mechanism.

«Since 2023, competitions have been held among youth organizations. We select the best projects and provide funding of up to 1 million soms. In 2025, 11 projects were supported with a total of 10 million soms,» the deputy minister said.

Marat Tagaev noted that the concept of the youth movement of Kyrgyzstan has been enshrined in legislation, and in 2024 the organization held its first kurultai. Currently, there are 86 regional branches of the national youth movement across the country, and youth councils have been established under local government bodies. With support from the Ministry of Culture, movement representatives carry out various events and implement a number of projects.

In his report, the deputy minister also recalled that Kyrgyzstan adopted a Youth Policy Concept for 2020–2030, under which a range of measures is being implemented to expand youth potential, improve employment opportunities, and strengthen education and development.

According to Tagaev, the national survey Youth Well-Being and Development Index of Kyrgyzstan is conducted every two years. The latest survey was carried out in 2025, with results presented in January 2026.

He also briefed lawmakers on youth competitions, national and international projects involving young Kyrgyzstanis, and their contributions to various sectors.

In 2025, Kyrgyzstan had 2,519 million citizens aged between 14 and 35.