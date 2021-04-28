14:30
Pranker detained for shooting in store in Bishkek

Investigators of the criminal police of Bishkek detained a pranker who started shooting in a store. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

«A video was found during monitoring of social media, in which an unknown young man, wearing a black mask, fired shots from a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a pistol in one of the stores,» the statement says.

Investigators of the Department for Combating Organized Crime of the Criminal Police Service of Bishkek noticed an Infinity car with the state number plate 01KG TILEK on Sukhe Bator Street that appeared in the video.

«During inspection of the car, the following items were found and confiscated from its trunk: a gas-traumatic pistol MP-80-13 t 45 Rub Makarov of 10 mm caliber and 37 cartridges belonging to a 28-year-old citizen. A weapon permit was issued to him by the licensing system of the Public Security Service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek for a period of 3 years,» the police said.

In addition, a search was conducted at the suspect’s home. The investigators found and confiscated: a Kalashnikov assault rifle VPO 825 and gas signal cartridges in the amount of 120 pieces.

The detainee told the police that the Kalashnikov assault rifle had been hollowed out and purchased by him in Russia, and that he was a blogger and was engaged in filming pranks and posting them on social media. Investigation continues, the detainee was released under personal recognizance to appear.
