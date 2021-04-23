Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office

Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Dzhanybekov met with protesters, who yesterday demanded resignation of the head of Cadastre state institution for Bishkek, and promised to resolve their issues. Press service of the ministry reported.

The protesters asked to fire Bolotbek Berikbaev, director of Cadastre state institution, and Melis Kadyrmambetov, his first deputy. The reason is that the protesters have not been able to get documents for land a long time.

Askarbek Dzhanybekov proposed to create a special commission and include two representatives of the protesters in it, as well as suspend Bolotbek Berikbaev and Melis Kadyrmambetov from office.

About 40 people demand resignation of management of Cadastre state institution in Bishkek.