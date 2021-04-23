13:48
USD 84.80
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.11
English

Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office

Agriculture Minister of Kyrgyzstan Askarbek Dzhanybekov met with protesters, who yesterday demanded resignation of the head of Cadastre state institution for Bishkek, and promised to resolve their issues. Press service of the ministry reported.

The protesters asked to fire Bolotbek Berikbaev, director of Cadastre state institution, and Melis Kadyrmambetov, his first deputy. The reason is that the protesters have not been able to get documents for land a long time.

Askarbek Dzhanybekov proposed to create a special commission and include two representatives of the protesters in it, as well as suspend Bolotbek Berikbaev and Melis Kadyrmambetov from office.

About 40 people demand resignation of management of Cadastre state institution in Bishkek.
link: https://24.kg/english/191280/
views: 119
Print
Related
Uzgen residents announce indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir
Six parties hold rally demanding to cancel election results in Osh city
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek
Owners of cars with Abkhaz number plates hold rally near Government House
Negotiations of women-borrowers with Prime Minister end
Women borrowers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
Rally of medical workers: Artem Novikov promises to solve problems
Medical workers demand promised compensations in Bishkek
Provocation at rally for Interior Minister's resignation: US Embassy's statement
Rally held near Prosecutor General's Office in Bishkek
Popular
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained Man trying to sell snow leopard skins in Osh city detained
23 April, Friday
13:45
Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan trained in cybersecurity Security officials, civil servants of Kyrgyzstan traine...
13:34
AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Kyrgyzstan in May
13:28
Import of sugar temporarily exempted from customs duties
12:17
Head of Cadastre state institution suspended from office
12:05
Customs officers seize almost 100 kilograms of drugs since beginning of 2021