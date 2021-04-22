15:01
Protesters demand resignation of Cadastre management in Bishkek

About 40 people demand resignation of management of Cadastre state institution in Bishkek. A city resident Marat Temirbek uulu told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, a rally was held today near the building of the Ministry of Agriculture, where the protesters asked the minister Askarbek Dzhanybekov to remove the heads of Bishkek Cadastre from their posts.

«On March 19, a group of developers and I met with the Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov and talked about actions of employees of the state institution, as a result of which we suffered. There is chaos going on there. Someone cannot get documents, there are two owners of the same land plot. People demand to fire the heads of Bishkek Cadastre. The Minister of Agriculture promised to remove Bolotbek Berikbaev (director) from his post. The protesters are waiting for an order in the assembly hall of the ministry,» he said.
