Uzgen residents announce indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir

Residents of Kyzyl-Oktyabr village in Uzgen district of Osh region announced an indefinite rally in defense of Kempir-Abad reservoir. Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the villagers set up three yurts near the reservoir the day before.

«They demand not to cede the reservoir to Uzbekistan. Local authorities carry out explanatory work among the population,» the regional administration reported.

Residents of Yntymak village in Kara-Suu district held an indefinite rally last week. The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, met with them on April 19 and promised to keep 30 hectares of land near the reservoir.