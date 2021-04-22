13:29
USD 84.79
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.10
English

Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Five more patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Four cases were registered in Bishkek and one more — in Chui region.

In total, 1,566 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.
link: https://24.kg/english/191115/
views: 120
Print
Related
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,908 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 368 - in serious condition
380 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 93,006 in total
COVID-19: 15 Bishkek schools completely switch to online education
Uzbekistan’s scientists develop drug against COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142.6 million people globally
Nine more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
2,699 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 359 - in serious condition
Four patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
306 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,626 in total
Popular
Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special Choreographer from Cuba Michael Campos: Kyrgyzstan is special
March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow March results: Economic situation gets worse, prices grow
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan express no confidence in Health Minister
Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools Kyrgyzstan cancels state exams in schools
22 April, Thursday
13:21
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about new electricity tariffs Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan tells about new electrici...
12:41
11 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
12:32
2,908 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 368 - in serious condition
12:20
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
12:08
Scientist Gulzat Aalieva detained for promoting Tengrianism in Bishkek