MP demands from Prosecutor General to extradite Bakiyevs to Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hear report of the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations and on law, order, combating crime and corruption.

A deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev demanded from the head of the supervisory authority not to stop working on the extradition of the Bakiyevs to their homeland.

«Bakiyevs — Maxim and Zhanysh should be returned to Kyrgyzstan. They must be prosecuted. We must not forget that about 80 people died due to their fault. We have to say what eventually happened to Bakiyevs’ property. Supporters of this family work in government agencies,» Mirlan Zheenchoroev said.

Kurmankul Zulushev replied that Belarus refused to extradite Kurmanbek Bakiyev.