15:38
USD 84.79
EUR 101.97
RUB 1.11
English

MP demands from Prosecutor General to extradite Bakiyevs to Kyrgyzstan

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan hear report of the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev today at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues and regulations and on law, order, combating crime and corruption.

A deputy Mirlan Zheenchoroev demanded from the head of the supervisory authority not to stop working on the extradition of the Bakiyevs to their homeland.

«Bakiyevs — Maxim and Zhanysh should be returned to Kyrgyzstan. They must be prosecuted. We must not forget that about 80 people died due to their fault. We have to say what eventually happened to Bakiyevs’ property. Supporters of this family work in government agencies,» Mirlan Zheenchoroev said.

Kurmankul Zulushev replied that Belarus refused to extradite Kurmanbek Bakiyev.
link: https://24.kg/english/190827/
views: 70
Print
Related
Assistant to Kurmanbek Bakiyev's brother becomes Deputy Foreign Minister
Sadyr Japarov promises to return Akayev, Bakiyev, if people forgive
Nursultan Nazarbayev tells how he took Akayev and Bakiyev out of Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov: Kurmanbek Bakiyev is not the only one to blame for 2010 events
Alexander Lukashenko allocates 70 ares of land to Bakiyev
Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev comments on extradition to Bishkek
Zhanysh Bakiyev recovers from coronavirus in Minsk
The Bakiyevs expand their business in Belarus
Decision on naming street after Kurmanbek Bakiyev to be canceled
Diplomat of Embassy of Belarus called to Foreign Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
20 April, Tuesday
15:32
First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek First case of aconite poisoning registered in Bishkek
15:13
MP demands from Prosecutor General to extradite Bakiyevs to Kyrgyzstan
14:52
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 142 million people globally
14:39
New Children's Infectious Diseases Hospital opened in Osh city
14:31
Third wave of COVID-19: Additional beds for patients prepared in Bishkek