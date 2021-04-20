12:36
Unknown people fire at car of political party founder in Kara-Balta

Unknown persons fired at the car of a founder of Eldik political party Nazmi Badalov in Kara-Balta city. The victim himself confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, unknown persons fired twice at his Toyota Camry car on April 20 at about 03.30 in the yard of his house.

Eldik party has five seats in the City Council.

The party notes that the shooting is associated with the political activities of Nazmi Badalov.

The regional police department said that the fact was registered under article 266 «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have begun. Expert assessment was commissioned.
