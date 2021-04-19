Election results: Votes to be recounted at 7 polling stations in Bishkek

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission held a meeting where it considered all received complaints and applications from observers and political parties Reforma, Aikol Kyrgyzstan, Party of Communists of Kyrgyzstan, Butun Kyrgyzstan, Uluu Zhurt, Kyrgyzstandyn Socialisttik Partiyasy, Ulutman, Democratic Movement of Kyrgyzstan, Tynchtyk, Power to the People, Yiman Nuru and Social Democrats.

Based on the results of the consideration, the TEC decided to recount the ballots for referendum at PECs 1028, 1029, 1107, 1243, 1246, 1336, 1339 and to annul the voting results at two polling stations — 1158 and 1343.

A decision was made to issue warnings at 24 polling stations: 1024, 1029, 1034, 1038, 1054, 1111, 1122, 1123, 1127, 1132, 1139, 1142, 1148, 1206, 1230, 1234, 1239, 1246, 1301, 1315, 1321, 1323, 1327, 1348, and conduct an explanatory conversation with members of PECs 1243 and 1333.

Earlier it was reported that the TEC removed NDPK party from the race for violations.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.