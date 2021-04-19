Election results: Bishkek TEC withdraws NDPK party from race

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission decided to withdraw NDPK party from the race for seats in Bishkek City Council.

The decision states that on April 11, on the day of elections, information was received that some man named Aibek was handing out 100 soms to those who voted for this party. On the same day, Y. Bernaliev and E. Abdykadyrov were detained near school 29 (PEC No. 1208). The latter presented 2,000 soms to the employees of the Pervomaisky Department of Internal Affairs. At least 18,799 soms were seized from Bernaliev. Investigators established a connection between E. Abdykadyrov and one of the party’s candidates.

The TEC decided that the party was involved in bribery. The political organization itself calls this decision unfounded and intends to challenge it in court.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.