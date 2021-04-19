12:03
USD 84.80
EUR 101.57
RUB 1.12
English

Election results: Bishkek TEC withdraws NDPK party from race

The Bishkek Territorial Election Commission decided to withdraw NDPK party from the race for seats in Bishkek City Council.

The decision states that on April 11, on the day of elections, information was received that some man named Aibek was handing out 100 soms to those who voted for this party. On the same day, Y. Bernaliev and E. Abdykadyrov were detained near school 29 (PEC No. 1208). The latter presented 2,000 soms to the employees of the Pervomaisky Department of Internal Affairs. At least 18,799 soms were seized from Bernaliev. Investigators established a connection between E. Abdykadyrov and one of the party’s candidates.

The TEC decided that the party was involved in bribery. The political organization itself calls this decision unfounded and intends to challenge it in court.

Elections of deputies of 28 city and 420 rural councils and a referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council, and four — the Osh City Council.
link: https://24.kg/english/190600/
views: 113
Print
Related
Election results: Votes to be recounted at 7 polling stations in Bishkek
Election results: Members of protesting parties end hunger strike
Local elections: Voting results annulled at seven polling stations in Bishkek
Deputies speak in support of women candidates in local elections
Election results: Three parties file complaints with TEC of Bishkek
CPJ calls for investigation of harassment of journalists during elections
Election results: Supporters of losing parties hold rally at CEC building
Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan
Supporters of six parties hold rally in Osh city
Local elections: Parties have three days to challenge election results
Popular
Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite Sadyr Japarov proposes to treat COVID-19 using aconite
Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan Highest price increase among EAEU in March registered in Kyrgyzstan
Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite Sputnik V vaccine developers evaluate treatment of COVID-19 using aconite
Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days Some Bishkek districts to have no gas for three days
19 April, Monday
11:51
Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken - Isfana road under control Ulukbek Maripov takes rehabilitation of Osh – Batken -...
11:39
212 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 92,095 in total
11:34
Election results: Votes to be recounted at 7 polling stations in Bishkek
11:21
Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan not going to cancel treatment with aconite
11:03
More than 10,000 Kyrgyzstanis vaccinated against COVID-19