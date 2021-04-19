Officials discuss construction of first schools in cooperation with Russia

Minister of Education of Russia Sergei Kravtsov and the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Beishenaliev held a meeting in Moscow, during which they discussed various aspects of implementation of the project for construction of schools in the Kyrgyz Republic with instruction in the Russian language, working according to Russian educational standards, as well as cooperation between the countries in other areas in the field of education. The relevant ministry of the Russian Federation reported.

It is known that the parties preliminary agreed on construction of eight joint educational organizations and chose three priority land plots in Osh, Karakol cities and in Chui region.

It is noted that an approximate individual plan of educational institutions will be formed taking into account the wishes of the Kyrgyz side to create schools of natural science profile. The conditions for functioning of the joint educational organizations in the Kyrgyz Republic and the responsibility of the parties for financial support of their activities will be enshrined in the relevant intergovernmental agreement.

«Composition of the bilateral working group will be approved, which is the first step in implementation of the agreements of the heads of our states on construction of joint schools in the republic,» Sergei Kravtsov said.

Participants of the meeting also touched upon development of the humanitarian project Russian Teacher Abroad to ensure teaching activities of Russian teachers in Kyrgyzstan.

Within the framework of the project, which is being implemented in Osh from the 2019-2020 academic year, it is planned to send 30 more teachers to the northern regions of the Kyrgyz Republic. The possibility of increasing the number of Russian teachers teaching in the schools of the southern capital to 54 people is also discussed.

At least 29 teachers of the Russian language, literature, mathematics, physics and primary grades are working in Osh schools in 2020-2021 school year.

Earlier, the President Sadyr Japarov expressed support for assistance of the Russian side in construction of a network of schools in each region, Bishkek and Osh cities.