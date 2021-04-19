10:32
COVID-19 vaccines developed in Uzbekistan added to WHO list

Two vaccines against COVID-19, which are being developed in Uzbekistan, were included in the list of candidate vaccines of the World Health Organization (WHO). RIA Novosti reports, citing the Ministry of Innovative Development of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, these are recombinant vaccine based on S protein of the coronavirus of the Center for Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development, and a DNA vaccine based on spike proteins from three areas of SARS-Cov-2 of the Center for Genomics and Bioinformatics of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan. «Both vaccines are currently undergoing preclinical trials,» the ministry noted.

At the end of March, the country’s Minister of Health, Abdukhakim Khadzhibaev, said that Uzbekistan had begun development of its own vaccine against coronavirus.
