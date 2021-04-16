Talant Mamytov discusses cooperation with Uzbekistan with Tanzila Narbaeva

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov met with the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva. Press service of the Parliament reports.

The parties exchanged views on topical issues of bilateral cooperation, including cultural, humanitarian and inter-parliamentary interaction between the two countries. They noted with satisfaction the results of the past state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

«The heads of the two parliaments assured that the states will take comprehensive measures to implement all the agreements reached during the negotiations between the leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, as well as to develop inter-parliamentary and regional cooperation,» the statement says.

In addition, participants of the meeting discussed issues of ensuring gender equality, activities of Dialogue of Women — Leaders of Central Asian Countries platform.

The Kyrgyz side informed that the norms on reserving a 30 percent quota for women in local councils have been implemented for the first time in the republic. Thanks to this mechanism, representation of women in local councils has been increased.

Talant Mamytov invited Tanzila Narbaeva to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Delegation of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrived in St. Petersburg to participate in a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.