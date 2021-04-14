Election results: Three parties file complaints with TEC of Bishkek

Three parties filed complaints with the Territorial Election Commission of Bishkek. Head of the capital’s territorial commission Kairat Mamatov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, these are Reforma, Social Democrats of Kyrgyzstan and Yiman Nuru. Political organizations said they did not agree with the results of voting in the local elections held on April 11.

The parties pointed to a number of serious violations, in particular, bribery, pressure on voters, and non-observance of the secrecy of vote. They demand recounting of votes at some precincts and completely annul the results of voting outside the polling stations, which took place on April 10, on the day of silence.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on April 11. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent) and Yntymak (8.3 percent).