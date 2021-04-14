14:42
Three residents of Osh abduct woman, threaten to kill

Three abduction suspects were detained in Osh city. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A woman turned to the police on April 11 and said that a man had pushed her into a car on Masaliev Street at about 10.00 pm the day before. There were two more men in the car. They took her to a deserted place, began to intimidate, threaten to kill.

The fact was registered; pre-trial proceedings were started under article 170 «Abduction of a person» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspect was detained. It turned out to be a 38-year-old resident of Alai district. Two more alleged accomplices were also detained. They were all placed in the temporary detention facility.

The woman works abroad and is engaged in entrepreneurship.
