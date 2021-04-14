Introduction of goods labeling, online cash registers extended until July 1

Introduction of mandatory labeling of products and use of online cash register machines was extended until July 1. The State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The decision was made to effectively introduce processes and provide business entities with additional time to switch to innovations.

The cash register machines that do not meet the technical requirements and requirements for technical service centers approved on June 24, 2020 are not subject to registration from July 1, 2021. Business entities using the cash register machines without function of transfer of fiscal data in real time, registered with the tax authorities, have the right to use them until July 1, 2021 only if they are in good working order.

Mandatory labeling of tobacco and alcoholic products by digital identification means will begin on July 1, 2021.

Prior to that, there will be a pilot project for labeling of these products.

«The system of application of online cash register machines and labeling of goods is being implemented in Kyrgyzstan as part of fiscalization of tax procedures SMART Salym along with introduction of electronic invoices, an automated gas station management system, electronic consignment notes and Consolidated Post information system,» the State Tax Service reminded.