Local elections: 146 parties overcome 7% threshold in Kyrgyzstan

At least 146 parties have overcome the 7 percent threshold in local elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova announced at a briefing.

According to her, 236 political parties took part in the elections to 28 city councils.

At least 386,365 city residents came to the polling stations.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data of the Central Election Commission, six parties got into Bishkek City Council, and four — into the Osh City Council.
