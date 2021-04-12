12:12
Results of voting outside polling stations annulled at two precincts in Bishkek

Results of voting outside the polling stations at two more precincts were annulled in Bishkek. The head of the capital’s Territorial Election Commission Kairat Mamatov told.

According to him, the decision was made on the basis of complaints from Kloop observers.

Earlier, the results of voting outside polling stations were annulled at six precincts. In total, 4,990 applications for voting outside the polling stations were filed in Bishkek. At least 4,001 citizens cast their votes on April 10.

Referendum and local elections were held in Kyrgyzstan yesterday. According to preliminary data, six parties entered the Bishkek City Council: Emgek (13.87 percent), Ak Bata (12.15 percent), NDPK (10.7 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.63 percent), Bizdin El (7.73 percent), Yntymak (8.3 percent) overcame the 7 percent threshold.

