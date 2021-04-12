Preliminary composition of Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council

Local elections in Kyrgyzstan ended yesterday at 20.00. Citizens of the country elected 796 deputies of 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies of 420 rural councils.

Almost 12,000 people ran for 796 seats in 28 city councils. The competition was 15 people per seat. A total of 56 parties participated in the race. Most of them wanted to get into the Bishkek City Council.

According to preliminary data, six parties got into the Bishkek City Council. Four political associations have overcome the 7% threshold in Osh city. Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes there.

24.kg news agency determined the preliminary composition of the future convocation of the Bishkek City Council and the Osh City Council.

According to the automatically reading ballot boxes, six parties get into the Bishkek City Council. They overcame the 7 percent threshold: Bizdin El (7.83 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.9 percent), Ak Bata (12.17 percent), Emgek (13.95 percent), NDPK (10.57 percent), Yntymak (8.4 percent).

Emgek — 10 seats;

Ak Bata — 9 seats;

NDPK — 8 seats;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 7 seats;

Yntymak — 6 seats;

Bizdin El — 5 seats.

Preliminary list of deputies from Emgek party:

Zhanybek Abirov. Bazarbek Abdraev. Asel Abdygulova. Sergei Shin. Baktiyarbek Imanaliev. Svetlana Kenzhebaeva. Baktybek Abdiev. Ruslanbek Zhakyshov. Kamilla Sagynalieva. Sharshenbai uulu Ruslan.

From Ak Bata:

Nariman Tyuleev. Maxim Sitnikov. Irina Allaferdova. Ulan Makhmudov. Ulan Dzholdoshov. Svetlana Schultz. Bektur Gaiypov. Ernest Dzhaparov. Bakyt Sharipov.

From NDPK:

Ilim Karypbekov. Kuvanychbek Kongantiev. Victoria Mozgacheva. Saydakhmat Ismailov. Korgonbai uulu Zhusupbek. Rysgul Akimzhanova. Ulanbek Azygaliev. Eldiyar Urdinov.

From Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan:

Babyrzhan Tolbaev. Talantbek Zhamgyrchiev. Valentina Lisnichenko. Rysbai Amatov. Nurlan Sheisheev. Elnura Rymbekova. Edil Beishenbaev.

From Yntymak:

Aibek Kyshtobaev. Nursultan Kubanov. Nargiza Zholdoshbaeva. Taalaibek Sariev. Kazybek Ergeshov. Zhibek Sharapova. Miyzamidin Kalykov.

From Bizdin El:

Almaz uulu Askar. Bolot Ibragimov. Sofiya-Aidana Satbaldieva. Elzar Matosmonov. Zhanybek Madyarov.

At least 52,646 citizens voted for the leaders of the race in the southern capital. The seats will be tentatively distributed as follows:

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan — 27 seats;

Uluttar Birimdigi — 11 seats;

Yyman Nuru — 4 mandates;

Yntymak — 3 mandates.

Deputies from Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party:

Sonunbek Dzhunusbaev. Azamat Tolonov. Gulsara Kuldysheva. Zhokhongir Saifullaev. Dolatbek Kokochorov. Khulkar Isamova. Bekbolot Arzibaev. Ravshanbek Kasymov. Damira Abdibaeva. Nurzaman Alimbekov. Jyrgalbek Tazhibaev. Bakhtiyar Tursunbaev. Altynbek Zainidinov. Mirlan Atabaev. Nurlan kyzy Gulzhamal. Suiorbek Satyev. Aichurok Karabaeva. Toktonazar uulu Chyngyz. Nurbek Ismailov. Nurzada Nuralieva. Salman Nazylbekov. Nazarbek Muratov. Rakiya Abdykadyrova. Temirbek Zhunusov. Melis Dzhusupov. Ainura Alaichieva.

From Uluttar Birimdigi:

Abdizhapar Akkulov. Chynybek Toichiev. Aina Raimberdieva. Talantbek Kadyrov. Hashim Akhmadzhanov. Nurila Samieva. Hasan Akhmedov. Mederbek Abdibaitov. Nazira Mirzamatova. Askhat Toktosunov. Dilmurat Ishanov.

From Yiman Nuru:

Samidin uulu Sabyrbek. Asylbek Topchubaev. Kadyrbek kyzy Nurkyz. Kaaly Urkunbaev. Manas Esenkulov.

From Yntymak:

Aidar Bakyev. Semetei Kozuev. Elmira Omuralieva. Doolotbek Turgunbaev.

It is worth noting that some parties that get into the Bishkek City Council and Osh City Council have the so-called ‘soft rating’. That is, the seats will be distributed in proportion to the number of votes, and not according to the number in the list. Therefore, the composition of the members of these councils may change.