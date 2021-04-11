Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh

As of 21.00, three parties get into the Osh City Council. These are the preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the Central Election Commission reports.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes in the southern capital — 48.95 percent. The party is followed by Uluttar Birimdigi (17.76 percent) and Yiman Nuru (8.19 percent).

The parties Yntymak (6.68 percent) and Bir Bol (6.77 percent) are very close to the required seven percent needed to get into the City Council of the southern capital.

Counting of votes by automatically reading ballot boxes continues. Therefore, the balance of power will change.