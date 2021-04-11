00:04
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh

As of 21.00, three parties get into the Osh City Council. These are the preliminary data from the automatically reading ballot boxes, the Central Election Commission reports.

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan party won the absolute majority of votes in the southern capital — 48.95 percent. The party is followed by Uluttar Birimdigi (17.76 percent) and Yiman Nuru (8.19 percent).

The parties Yntymak (6.68 percent) and Bir Bol (6.77 percent) are very close to the required seven percent needed to get into the City Council of the southern capital.

Counting of votes by automatically reading ballot boxes continues. Therefore, the balance of power will change.
link: https://24.kg/english/189683/
views: 96
Print
Related
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00
Local elections: Three parties enter Osh City Council
Local elections: Four parties overcome threshold of 7 percent
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as of 16.00
Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
23:39
Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building Election results: SDK party holds rally at CEC building
23:31
Election results: Reforma party to demand recounting of votes
23:19
Local elections: Three parties overcome 7 percent threshold in Osh
23:12
Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections
23:04
Election results: Six parties enter Bishkek City Council as of 21.00