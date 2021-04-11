Interior Ministry: No serious crimes registered during elections

No grave and especially grave crimes were registered during elections to local councils and referendum. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ulan Niyazbekov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the employees of the internal affairs bodies have been put on combat alert since April 5.

Ulan Niyazbekov noted that all reports of violations of the electoral process received by the Ministry of Internal Affairs are carefully checked, and a legal assessment will be given to them based on the results of the check.

«In general, the tasks assigned to the internal affairs bodies to ensure public order and security have been fully fulfilled,» the official concluded.