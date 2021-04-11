22:36
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent

Voter turnout exceeded 30 percent, so referendum is recognized valid. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Karmyshakov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the voting has ended, with the exception of polling stations in some foreign countries.

He noted that the call center of the republican headquarters for holding elections and referendums worked in the Government from 8.00 to 19.00.

«Compared to the previous elections, there were no gross violations this time. Most of the appeals concerned technical issues,» he said.

He added that voter turnout exceeded 30 percent.

«So, we can say that the referendum is valid. I believe there was no use of the administrative resource. I congratulate you on holding the elections,» the Vice Prime Minister Ulukbek Karmyshakov concluded.
link: https://24.kg/english/189671/
views: 129
Print
Related
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends
Referendum: Counting of votes finishes in Vladivostok
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 24.63% as of 16.00
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan votes in elections and referendum
Referendum on Constitution: Turnout reaches 5 percent for first two hours
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively participate in elections
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
21:29
Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent
21:20
Local elections: Three parties enter Osh City Council
20:50
Referendum on Constitution: 78.2% of citizens cast affirmative vote
20:40
Local elections: Four parties overcome threshold of 7 percent
20:30
Local elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan: Voting ends