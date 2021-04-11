Referendum: Voter turnout exceeds 30 percent

Voter turnout exceeded 30 percent, so referendum is recognized valid. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Karmyshakov announced at a briefing.

According to him, the voting has ended, with the exception of polling stations in some foreign countries.

He noted that the call center of the republican headquarters for holding elections and referendums worked in the Government from 8.00 to 19.00.

«Compared to the previous elections, there were no gross violations this time. Most of the appeals concerned technical issues,» he said.

He added that voter turnout exceeded 30 percent.

«So, we can say that the referendum is valid. I believe there was no use of the administrative resource. I congratulate you on holding the elections,» the Vice Prime Minister Ulukbek Karmyshakov concluded.