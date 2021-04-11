Local elections: Four parties overcome threshold of 7 percent

Local elections and referendum are over in Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary data, only four parties overcame the 7 % threshold in the elections to the Bishkek City Council. These are the data from the Central Election Commission.

Bizdin El (9.09 percent), Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan (9.17 percent), Ak Bata (14.04 percent) and Emgek (14.18 percent) enter the Bishkek City Council.

Based on the preliminary results of the voting, the parties of the founder of Dordoi Association Askar Salymbekov and the ex-mayor of the capital Nariman Tyuleev will get the majority of seats.