Counting of votes of citizens who participated in the referendum on adoption of the draft of the new Constitution of Kyrgyzstan finished in Vladivostok (Russia).

At least 78 Kyrgyzstanis voted for amendments to the Basic Law at PEC No. 9004, and 27 voted against. At the same time, only 106 out of 843 Kyrgyzstanis registered at this polling station took part in the plebiscite.

The referendum will be recognized as valid with 30% voter turnout.