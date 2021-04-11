19:35
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 24.63% as of 16.00

At least 24.63 percent of citizens voted in referendum on the draft new Constitution as of 16.00. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

In total, 888,331 people cast their votes, including in Bishkek — 85,847 people, or 20.4 percent of voters, in Osh — 49,716 (32.72 percent), in Chui region — 124,661 (20.89 percent), in Osh region — 189,399 (25,94 percent), in Jalal-Abad region — 182,562 (27.13 percent), in Issyk-Kul region — 75,361 (24.24 percent), in Naryn region — 59,923 (29.34 percent), in Talas region — 45,476 (28.51 percent), in Batken region — 73,477 (24.45 percent). At least 1,909 citizens (3.26 percent) voted abroad.

The referendum will be recognized as valid with 30% voter turnout.
