As of 16.00, the voter turnout for the local elections reached 25.81 percent. At least 856,404 people came to the polling stations. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 254,732 voters (24.27 percent) voted in elections to the city councils, in the local ones — 601,672 (26.52 percent).

Elections to local councils will be recognized as valid at any turnout.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies to 28 city councils and 7,560 deputies — to 420 rural councils.