Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00

As of 14.00, at least 19.41 percent of voters casted their votes in the referendum on the draft new Constitution in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission provided such data.

In total, 700,000 people cast their votes, including in Bishkek — 65,740 people, or 15.62 percent of voters, in Osh — 39,786 (26.18 percent), in Chui region — 95,465 (16 percent), in Osh region — 151,356 (20,73 percent), in Jalal-Abad region — 147,321 (21.89 percent), in Issyk-Kul region — 57,977 (18.65 percent), in Naryn region — 46,459 (22.75 percent), in Talas region — 35,037 (21.96 percent), in Batken region — 59,504 (19.8 percent). At least 1,355 people (2.31 percent) voted abroad.

The referendum will be recognized as valid with 30% voter turnout.