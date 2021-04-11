18:03
USD 84.79
EUR 100.79
RUB 1.10
English

Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00

As of 14.00, at least 19.41 percent of voters casted their votes in the referendum on the draft new Constitution in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission provided such data.

In total, 700,000 people cast their votes, including in Bishkek — 65,740 people, or 15.62 percent of voters, in Osh — 39,786 (26.18 percent), in Chui region — 95,465 (16 percent), in Osh region — 151,356 (20,73 percent), in Jalal-Abad region — 147,321 (21.89 percent), in Issyk-Kul region — 57,977 (18.65 percent), in Naryn region — 46,459 (22.75 percent), in Talas region — 35,037 (21.96 percent), in Batken region — 59,504 (19.8 percent). At least 1,355 people (2.31 percent) voted abroad.

The referendum will be recognized as valid with 30% voter turnout.
link: https://24.kg/english/189622/
views: 120
Print
Related
CEC Chairwoman: Citizens’ participation in elections least active in Bishkek
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan votes in elections and referendum
Referendum on Constitution: Turnout reaches 5 percent for first two hours
Sadyr Japarov urges citizens to actively participate in elections
Sadyr Japarov votes in elections of deputies and referendum
Number of voters abroad grows by almost 10,000 people
48 polling stations opened abroad for voting in referendum
Elections of deputies of local councils, referendum start in Kyrgyzstan
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 183 international observers
Popular
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Ala kachuu - big sin for a Muslim
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week
Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU Sadyr Japarov: Hungary - strategic partner of Kyrgyzstan in EU
11 April, Sunday
17:59
Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as of 16.00 Local elections: Voter turnout reaches 25.81 percent as...
17:01
Organized crime group member detained in Bishkek
16:52
Local elections: Suspect in bribery of voters detained in Bishkek
16:45
Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 19.41% at 14.00
16:25
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo