Referendum on Constitution: Voter turnout reaches 12.9% at 12.00

At least 12.9 percent of citizens have voted in the referendum on the draft of the new Constitution for four hours. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

In total, 465,121 people have casted their votes, including in Bishkek — 41,861 people, or 9.95 percent of voters, in Osh — 28,941 (19.05 percent), in Chui region — 60,455 (10.13 percent), in Osh region — 100,500 (13.77 percent), in Jalal-Abad region — 101,858 (15.14 percent), in Issyk-Kul region — 38,548 (12.4 percent), in Naryn region — 29,702 (14.54 percent), in Talas region — 21,787 (13.66 percent), in Batken region — 40,696 (13.54 percent). At least 773 people (1.32 percent) voted abroad.
