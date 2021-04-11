Highest turnout in local elections - in south of Kyrgyzstan

The highest voter turnout in elections to date is observed in three cities in southern Kyrgyzstan. The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission announced today at a briefing.

According to her, the voter turnout in Sulukta reached 9.51 percent, in Osh — 7.9 percent, in Isfana — 6.58 percent. On average, the turnout in the elections to city councils as of 10.00 was 4.75 percent across the country.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan elect 796 deputies to 28 city councils. There are almost 12,000 people in the lists of candidates.