Sadyr Japarov votes in elections of deputies and referendum

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov voted at polling station 1053 in Leninsky district of Bishkek.

The head of state arrived at the polling station in Chon-Aryk village at 10.20 with his wife Aigul Japarova.

After voting, the president approached the press.

Voting in elections of deputies of city, rural councils and referendum on adoption of the draft of a new Constitution started in Kyrgyzstan.

Deputies of 28 city councils are elected today. Almost 12,000 people run for 796 seats. This means that the competition is 15 people per seat. A total of 56 parties participate in the race. Most of them are trying to take seats in the Bishkek City Council.
