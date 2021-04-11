Aiperi Medet kyzy, Meerim Zhumanazarova secure berths at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan participate in a qualifying tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan). Website of the International Wrestling Federation informs.

Aiperi Medet kyzy participated in the tournament in the weight category up to 76 kilograms. She won all four fights and took the first place.

Meerim Zhumanazarova competes in the weight category up to 68 kilograms. She lost the first fight with an athlete from China, but then won a fight with a representative of Uzbekistan. She reached the final that is enough for a ticket to Tokyo.

Akzhol Makhmudov, Zholaman Sharshenbekov and Uzur Dzhuzupbekov also secured berths at the Olympics at the Greco-Roman wrestling tournament.