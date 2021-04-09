Three wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan secure berths at Tokyo Olympics

Athletes from Kyrgyzstan are taking part in a qualifying tournament in Almaty (Kazakhstan), which began today. Website of the International Wrestling Federation informs.

Uzur Dzhuzupbekov (up to 97 kilograms), Zholaman Sharshenbekov (up to 60 kg), Akzhol Makhmudov (up to 77 kg) reached the finals of the competition, and this is enough to secure a berth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Earlier, Aisuluu Tynybekova, Atabek Azisbekov, Darya Maslova, Yulia Andreeva, Maria Korobitskaya and Denis Petrashov secured berths at the Olympics.