Kyrgyzstan increases salaries of medical workers at Family Medicine Centers

The President of Kyrgyzstan told on his Instagram about an increase in salaries of employees of Family Medicine Centers. They were increased by 100 percent.

«There is no doubt that today not only our citizens, but also the peoples of the world are in a difficult situation. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year, quarantine was introduced in most countries of the world, and normal life has not yet been restored in some of them. On the contrary, quarantine restrictions are being tightened again in some states. In this situation, not only food prices have risen all over the world, but also prices of essential goods. Due to the pandemic, most businesses have been closed. There is a deficit,» Sadyr Japarov wrote.

We see life getting harder and harder. We all know that the first thing to do to make it easier is to raise salaries, pensions and benefits. In this regard, as far as possible, we try to work in this direction.

For example, the salaries of employees of Family Medicine Centers (FMC) have been increased by 100 percent since April 1. Sadyr Japarov

According to him, the salaries of the rest of the health and cultural workers will be increased by 50 percent from July 1.

«We are looking for sources to increase salaries of civil servants in other sectors, pensions and benefits. We need to gradually look for new sources of funding, since our budget does not allow us to immediately increase all payments. God willing, we will be able to raise salaries, pensions and benefits to a sufficient level,» he added.

Sadyr Japarov explained why salaries of medical workers were primarily raised.

«First, of course, the work of medical workers has become very complicated. Secondly, there are currently 3,000 vacancies in the country for doctors who quit due to low salaries. Therefore, we must return them by creating appropriate conditions,» the message says.