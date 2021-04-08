19:23, 08 April 2021, Bishkek - 24.kg news agency
, by Ruslan KHARIZOV
56-year-old man dies in fire in Alai district
A 56-year-old man died in a fire in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
The fire broke out in Gulcha village in a residential building near the central market today. Message about the fire was received at 13.33.
It was completely extinguished at 14.04. The total area of the fire reached 103 square meters. Its cause is being investigated.
