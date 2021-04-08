19:54
USD 84.79
EUR 100.18
RUB 1.11
English

56-year-old man dies in fire in Alai district

A 56-year-old man died in a fire in Alai district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The fire broke out in Gulcha village in a residential building near the central market today. Message about the fire was received at 13.33.

It was completely extinguished at 14.04. The total area of the fire reached 103 square meters. Its cause is being investigated.
link: https://24.kg/english/189274/
views: 78
Print
Related
62-year-old woman in serious condition after fire in Kara-Suu
Lowboy trailer carrying 7 cars burns down in Kun-Tuu village
Pensioner dies in fire in Balykchy city
Warehouse on fire on Auezov Street in Bishkek
70-year-old man gets severe burns in Issyk-Ata district
Bodies of children killed in fire in Surgut to be transported to Kyrgyzstan
School burns down in Kara-Kuldzha district of Kyrgyzstan
School burns down in Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan
Fire near Tokmak destroys over 60 hectares of wooded area and fields
Over 2,700 fires registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Popular
Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU Kyrgyzstan has highest unemployment rate in EAEU
Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of beginning of Ramadan announced in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran
Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy Modern waste sorting plant launched in Balykchy
8 April, Thursday
19:50
Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Accomplice in abduction arrested Aizada Kanatbekova’s murder: Accomplice in abduction ar...
19:36
Police receive additional information about murderer of Aizada Kanatbekova
19:23
56-year-old man dies in fire in Alai district
19:18
Man kidnaps his 3-year-old daughter from common-law wife in Bishkek
18:22
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Protest to continue in a week