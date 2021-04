A 62-year-old woman was injured in a fire in Kara-Suu district, Osh region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The roof of one of the houses located on Sultanov Street in Zhiydelik village caught on fire on April 7.

As a result, one of the rooms of the house and furniture burned down. A woman, 62, was injured. She was taken to the regional hospital with burns. Her condition is serious.

Causes of the fire are being found out.