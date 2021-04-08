10:44
Murder of Aizada Kanatbekova: Prime Minister comments on crime

Kidnapping of girls for forcing them into marriage is a crime that must be followed by inevitable criminal punishment. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov posted a commentary on the crime that shocked Kyrgyzstanis on his Facebook page.

According to him, this is an action against a person, and there is no excuse for this.

«First of all, as a person, as a man and a father, I took the tragic incident that happened to the girl Aizada with great bitterness. This is our common pain. Society must develop a total sense of intolerance for such cases. I would like to offer my condolences to the family of the deceased. All those guilty will be punished justly and severely. Only by acting together will we be able to resist discrimination against the basic rights of women, ala kachuu is not a tradition, it is a criminal offense, and we must convey this to every person in our country,» the head of the Government wrote.

The 26-year-old Aizada Kanatbekova was abducted on April 5. Video of the incident was posted on social media. She and her abductor were found dead two days later.

Rallies against violence will be held in Bishkek and Osh cities today.
