Sadyr Japarov invited to visit Iran

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif today. Press service of the head of state reported.

The parties exchanged views on expansion of political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and investment cooperation. Sadyr Japarov noted the high level of political dialogue between the two countries and expressed interest in strengthening trade and economic relations with Iran, including in the investment sphere.

«Our doors are always open for Iranian small and medium-sized businesses wishing to invest in the economy of Kyrgyzstan. We are currently making great efforts to create a favorable environment for foreign investors. I stress that the attitude towards investors will continue to be special,» he said.

Touching upon the topic of cultural and humanitarian cooperation as the most active area of ​​bilateral cooperation, the President expressed gratitude to the Iranian leadership for funding the construction of a sports complex in Osh and humanitarian assistance provided during the outbreak of the pandemic.

Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked Kyrgyzstan for supporting Iran in the international arena in a number of areas and stressed readiness of the Iranian leadership to cooperate with the Kyrgyz Republic on an ongoing basis.

Mohammad Javad Zarif conveyed greetings from the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani, adding that the parties have great potential for cooperation in various fields.

He noted the relevance of holding the next meeting of the joint Kyrgyz-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

Calling interaction in the field of roads and transit potential the highest priority, Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the intentions of the Kyrgyz side to attract Iranian investors who are ready to invest in various sectors of the economy, in particular, in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, hydropower and development of road infrastructure.

On behalf of the country’s leadership, Mohammad Javad Zarif invited Sadyr Japarov to visit Iran.

Sadyr Japarov confirmed Kyrgyzstan’s readiness to intensify bilateral cooperation, especially economic and investment ties, and also conveyed greetings to the President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.