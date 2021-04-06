09:57
Kyrgyzstan to host Asian MMA Championship

Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championship of the Global MMA Association — GAMMA will be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time. The Secretary General of the MMA & PF Federation Abasbek Dorombaev announced at a press conference.

According to him, the large-scale event will take place on the shores of Issyk-Kul lake — in Cholpon-Ata — from July 21 to July 26.

Approximately 25 federations from all over Asia in all weight categories are expected to participate in the championship. Both women and men will participate in the competition.

The Global MMA Association — GAMMA was created as an international organization designed to unite all federations of this kind of martial arts and achieve recognition of the IOC MMA as an Olympic sport.
