Russia hands over mobile microbiological laboratory to Kyrgyzstan

Russia handed over another mobile microbiological laboratory for express diagnostics to Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The vehicle was handed over as gratuitous technical assistance within the framework of an agreement on cooperation in implementation of the International Health Regulations.

The laboratory is intended for use as part of specialized anti-epidemic teams deployed in emergency situations of an infectious nature.
