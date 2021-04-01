19:56
COVID-19: Government needs to raise money to buy vaccines

It is necessary to introduce a KPI mechanism (indicator of effectiveness and success of achieving the set goals) to assess, control and monitor the work of the heads of ministries and departments in the public administration system. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a government meeting when considering the results of the country’s social and economic development for 2020.

He noted that today the Cabinet of Ministers is facing the issue of timely and high-quality implementation of the 100-day program.

«It is necessary to direct the efforts of the heads of state bodies to implementation of the points of this program. I consider it important to introduce a KPI system in order to objectively evaluate the performance of the heads of state and local authorities. In matters of social and economic development of the republic, specialized bodies need to carry out high-quality work to ensure food security, contain and stabilize food prices,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The Prime Minister also dwelled on healthcare issues, stressing the need to raise money for purchase of vaccines against coronavirus infection.
