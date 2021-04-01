15:23
Referendum: Only nine media outlets accredited

Only nine media outlets have been accredited to participate in campaigning in the referendum. It was announced at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan.

These are seven media outlets and two online media. Their names were not announced at the meeting.

At least 37 media outlets and 13 online media were accredited to participate in the campaigning in the referendum on the form of government held in January.

The referendum will be held on April 11 together with elections to local councils.     
