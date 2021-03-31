16:19
Sadyr Japarov to participate in summit of heads of Turkic-speaking states

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in an informal summit of the heads of member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (CCTS), which will be held in online format today. Press service of the Presidential Executive Office reported.

It is planned to discuss topical international and regional issues during the event.

The first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and the heads of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev are expected to take part in the work of the informal summit.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban will participate in the event as an observer state, and the leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov — as an honored guest.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States is an interstate organization. Its goal is to promote all-round cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states. CCTS activities cover a wide range of issues of political, socio-economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical cooperation.

The members of the organization are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary has an observer status.
