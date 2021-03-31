10:08
Six children get poisoning after visiting swimming pool in Osh

Six children got poisoning after visiting a private swimming pool in Osh city. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Osh Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital confirmed the information. According to doctors, the children were diagnosed with poisoning with an unknown chemical.

«Four children were admitted to the medical facility on March 27, two more applied later, but they were allowed to go home after examination and treatment. The rest of the patients also received treatment and were discharged the next day after recovery,» the medical facility said.

Police commissioned check and examination on the fact of poisoning.
