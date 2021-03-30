11:17
USD 84.78
EUR 99.75
RUB 1.12
English

Flour prices grow by 13.2 percent for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

Results of daily monitoring of average consumer prices for basic socially significant products showed that the cost of premium grade flour on average reached 48.45 soms in the republic and grew by 13.2 percent over the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the same time, the most expensive premium flour is in Osh city (61.11 soms), Nookat (56.82 soms), Balykchi (55.54 soms), and the lowest flour prices are in Kerben (40.1 soms), Uzgen (42,99 soms) and Chaek village (43 soms).

Prices for first grade flour reached 38.97 soms and increased by 10.8 percent compared to 2020. Retail prices for the first grade flour exceeded the national average in Nookat (46.61 soms), Balykchi (45 soms) and Toktogul (45 soms), and the minimum — in Uzgen (34.73 soms), Naryn (35.91 soms) and in Chaek village (36 soms).
link: https://24.kg/english/188075/
views: 98
Print
Related
Maximum level of prices for flour increased in Bishkek, Chui region
Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about flour supply contracts
Akun company suspends production of flour
Osh residents continue to buy up flour. Three additional points of sale opened
Ban on export of wheat and flour proposed in Kyrgyzstan
Price of flour grows by 1.21 soms in Kyrgyzstan for month
About 500,000 tons of flour smuggled into Kyrgyzstan
Restrictions on import of flour to Kyrgyzstan lifted
VAT for flour introduced. Deputies approve bill in third reading
Deputies approve introduction of VAT on flour and grain imports in 2nd reading
Popular
Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times Sadyr Japarov reminds officials why power in Kyrgyzstan was changed three times
Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers Local elections, referendum: CEC accredits 15 international observers
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan meets with President of Uzbekistan
Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women
30 March, Tuesday
10:48
Osh city marks World Theater Day Osh city marks World Theater Day
10:29
Tuberculosis epidemic among military: 24 people treated in hospitals
10:09
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
10:03
Flour prices grow by 13.2 percent for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan
09:50
Deteriorating epidemiological situation: Some flights canceled
29 March, Monday
20:31
Center of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
20:25
Kyrgyzstan bans export of ferrous metal scrap