Flour prices grow by 13.2 percent for 12 months in Kyrgyzstan

Results of daily monitoring of average consumer prices for basic socially significant products showed that the cost of premium grade flour on average reached 48.45 soms in the republic and grew by 13.2 percent over the year. The National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan provided such data.

At the same time, the most expensive premium flour is in Osh city (61.11 soms), Nookat (56.82 soms), Balykchi (55.54 soms), and the lowest flour prices are in Kerben (40.1 soms), Uzgen (42,99 soms) and Chaek village (43 soms).

Prices for first grade flour reached 38.97 soms and increased by 10.8 percent compared to 2020. Retail prices for the first grade flour exceeded the national average in Nookat (46.61 soms), Balykchi (45 soms) and Toktogul (45 soms), and the minimum — in Uzgen (34.73 soms), Naryn (35.91 soms) and in Chaek village (36 soms).