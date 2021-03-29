Russian airline opens charter flights to Bishkek

Flights from four Russian cities to Bishkek will be opened. Press service of Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

The Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

An agreement was reached on operation of charter flights by Nord Wind in the following directions:

from March 30:

Kazan — Bishkek — Kazan;

From March 31:

Nizhny Novgorod — Bishkek — Nizhny Novgorod;

From April 1:

Samara — Bishkek — Samara;

From April 2:

Perm — Bishkek — Perm;

In addition, an additional flight Bishkek — Minvody — Moscow — Bishkek will be opened from April 1.

Flights will be operated weekly.

In order to fly to these cities, citizens of Kyrgyzstan need to have grounds for it, in particular — an invitation from close relatives (parents, children), confirmation of examination or treatment from a clinic. Students can also use these flights.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan need to have negative result of PCR test, made three days before departure. Russian citizens are tested upon arrival.