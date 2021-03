Three fire teams are extinguishing fire in a warehouse on Auezov Street in Bishkek. Elnura Muktarova, an officer of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Media Relations Department, told.

Message about the fire was received today at 8.40. By the time the Emergencies Ministry employees arrived, part of the premises burst into flame.

According to preliminary version, flammable materials — fabrics for the furniture showroom were stored in the warehouse. Rescuers managed to bring the fire under control by 9.38.