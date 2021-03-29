12:14
70-year-old man gets severe burns in Issyk-Ata district

A fire broke out in a private house in Sovetskoye village, Issyk-Ata district of Kyrgyzstan. A 70-year-old man received severe burns. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the man was taken to the hospital, his condition is serious.

«The man has burns of 35 percent of the body. He is in serious condition. The cause of the fire was a short circuit, due to which one of the rooms completely burned out. The total area of the house is 70 square meters,» the ministry said.
