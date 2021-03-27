Sadyr Japarov plants trees in sign of support for women

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov together with representatives of the diplomatic corps, planted trees in the capital’s Yntymak park in support of increasing women’s participation in local elections. Presidential press service reported.

The campaign was held under the slogan «We develop Kyrgyzstan together!» The Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova and Natalia Gherman, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, participated in the campaign.

According to Sadyr Japarov, practical application of the 30% quota will lead to an increase in the number of women in rural councils. As a result, it will be possible to ensure gender equality in local decision-making.

He stressed that support for women at all levels of government is one of the key factors in the successful development of the country, and expressed readiness to support the desire of women to take care not only of the family, but also of the well-being of the regions, adding that they can really contribute to the socio-economic prosperity of the regions.

The President noted that women and their rights have always been respected in the history of the Kyrgyz people, as evidenced by the examples of Kurmanjan Datka and Kyz Saikal, who led the troops equally with men. According to him, allocation of quotas means that the people have not forgotten their history and continue to preserve their rights and show respect for women.

Sadyr Japarov thanked international partners such as the UN, OSCE, governments of Germany, Korea, Russia, USA, Turkey, Switzerland, Japan and others for supporting the efforts of the Kyrgyz side to expand inclusiveness of the electoral process.

According to amendments to the law on Elections of Deputies of Local Councils, 30 percent reservation of seats for women in the elections of deputies of rural councils is guaranteed. At least 5,383 women run for rural councils.

Elections in Kyrgyzstan will be held on April 11, 2021 in 420 rural councils and 28 cities.