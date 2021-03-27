11:18
USD 84.80
EUR 99.97
RUB 1.12
English

Tajikistan not consider Vorukh in Batken region as enclave

Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange Vorukh in Isfara district of Tajikistan for a land plot in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced this yesterday at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan submitted two proposals to Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has not yet commented on statement of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. At the same time, Dushanbe reminded that they had never considered Vorukh as an enclave. Tajikistan is of the opinion is that it was the Kyrgyz side that occupied the Tajik lands.

Negotiations between the government delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on delimitation and demarcation of the state border were held in Guliston city, Sughd region on March 16-17.

The delegations were headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov and the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, the parties decided to continue negotiations to reach agreements on the border.

The length of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border is 976 kilometers, only 504 kilometers of which are delimited and demarcated. Despite high-level talks and willingness of the two countries to resolve border problems and suspend conflicts, incidents, often involving use of firearms and participation of the military, continue.
link: https://24.kg/english/187828/
views: 113
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan proposes to exchange Vorukh enclave for other land
WHO announces outbreak of poliovirus in Tajikistan
Meeting on border issues takes place in Tajikistan
Detained in Tajikistan Kyrgyzstanis returned to homeland
Heads of Security Committees of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to meet in Khujand
Detention of Batken residents: Omurbek Suvanaliev meets with protesters
Rally for release of Kyrgyzstanis detained in Tajikistan held in Batken
SCNS of Tajikistan detains five citizens of Kyrgyzstan
Construction of gas-filling station on disputed section of border stopped
Trees planted on disputed territory between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Popular
Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus
Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence Sanitary control tightened in Bishkek due to growing COVID-19 incidence
No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan No quarantine planned due to growth in COVID-19 incidence in Kyrgyzstan
Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved Murder of businessman Aierken Saimaiti solved
27 March, Saturday
11:12
Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan Four more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in...
11:09
965 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 158 - in serious condition
11:04
88 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 87,946 in total
11:00
Project for reconstruction of section of road around Issyk-Kul approved
10:11
Air pollution in Bishkek is 'moderate' in many districts
26 March, Friday
22:40
Uzbekistan ready to build some sections of railway to China
22:31
Kyrgyzstan interested in new markets for export through Uzbekistan
22:23
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to jointly use Kempir-Abad reservoir