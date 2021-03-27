Tajikistan not consider Vorukh in Batken region as enclave

Kyrgyzstan offered to exchange Vorukh in Isfara district of Tajikistan for a land plot in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev announced this yesterday at a press conference.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan submitted two proposals to Tajikistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has not yet commented on statement of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. At the same time, Dushanbe reminded that they had never considered Vorukh as an enclave. Tajikistan is of the opinion is that it was the Kyrgyz side that occupied the Tajik lands.

Negotiations between the government delegations of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on delimitation and demarcation of the state border were held in Guliston city, Sughd region on March 16-17.

The delegations were headed by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan Saimumin Yatimov and the head of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere, the parties decided to continue negotiations to reach agreements on the border.

The length of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border is 976 kilometers, only 504 kilometers of which are delimited and demarcated. Despite high-level talks and willingness of the two countries to resolve border problems and suspend conflicts, incidents, often involving use of firearms and participation of the military, continue.