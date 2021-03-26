COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Health Ministry overstates cost of ventilators 3 times

Corruption scheme was revealed in the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan during procurement of medical devices during the coronavirus pandemic. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

It was found out that in May 2020, the Ministry of Health, using received international grants and loan funds, purchased 67 medical ventilators for $ 1.8 million, while their actual market price was not more than $ 600,000.

For example, 40 ventilators were purchased for $ 30,000, while their cost according to the database of the Department of Medicines and Medical Devices under the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic was $7,900. In September last year, the Ministry of Health purchased 27 ventilators for children for $ 25,000, while their market value did not exceed $ 10,000.

The same situation is observed in supply of respiratory support devices (concentrators) and functional beds to medical institutions.

Investigative and operational measures are carried out in the framework of pre-trial proceedings under Article 319 «Corruption» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.